Donor agencies begin cleanup of flood-ravaged communities in Anambra

Flood ravaged Adagbabiri community

By Vincent Ujumadu

MASSIVE cleanup of the seven local government areas affected by the 2022 flood menace in Anambra State has begun, with the benefiting communities commending the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, SIDA, and Central Emergency Response Fund, CERF, for funding the programme.

The exercise is taking place simultaneously in the affected local government areas namely, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Anambra East, Anambra West, Ogbaru, Ayamelum and Awka North.

Recall that two local governments in the state- Anambra West and Ogbaru- were totally submerged during the flood, while the other ones were partly affected.

The state coordinator and hygiene officer of Anambra State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency, RUWASA, Dr. Rose Amasiani said UNICEF accessed the funds from SIDA and CERF for the programme.

Amasianu, who is leading staff of RUWASA for the cleanup said that since the 2022 flood, several activities were lined up to cushion the effect of the menace in the affected areas.

She said: “UNICEF and the funding agencies namely, SIDA and CERF, provided the resources for the rescue operation. Most people in these local government areas suffered so much material and economic loses, including farmlands, houses and public infrastructure.

“These international organizations stepped in through the state water, sanitation and hygiene, WASH, to improve the standard of the environment in the affected areas.

“So far, the donor agencies have rehabilitated several water facilities, and constructed new boreholes and sanitation facilities in schools and primary healthcare centres. They even rehabilitated private water facilities because they were also contaminated during the flood.

“What they are currently doing is total cleanup of the environment because the flood brought so much wastes that entered people’s homes, schools and health facilities and even blocked drainages, which posed enormous dangers for human existence. We are happy that the exercise is bringing back normalcy in the communities”.

She explained that in order to fastrack the work, youth, women and community leadership groups in the communities were mobilized for the operation, adding that after the clean up, contractors would be used to fumigate the communities so that the people could live in good sanitation and hygienic environment. “Anytime we enter the communities, the happiness of the people know no bounds as they dance and cheer UNICEF, SIDA and CERF for putting smiles on their faces”, Amasianu said.