Don makes case for health education, counselling on hypertension

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A Professor of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in Edo State, Professor Godfrey Iyalomhe has harped on the need for the adoption of national policies and programmes that would intensify comprehensive health education and counseling for communities and the public in the control of hypertension.

He made the call while delivering the 99th Inaugural Lecture of the university titled "Combating the hypertension scourge, promoting wellness and longevity: My odyssey" where he described pre-hypertension as a state where the Blood Pressure (BP) is slightly higher than normal which he said is a warning sign of hypertension or heart disease, while hypertension or High Blood Pressure (BP) is a sustained condition in which the force of the blood against the wall of the arteries is too high.

He said that hypertension kills millions of people yearly worldwide, noting that blacks are more prone to develop the disease at an early age due to their genetic or socioeconomic factors.

He said: “Many people who have hypertension are not aware, because, there is no symptoms even as it damages the body

“Hypertension is often more severe in blacks with increased target organ injury and complications. It is the commonest non-communicable disease in Nigeria and a silent killer”, he stated.

“Adopting a healthy lifestyle such as having regular exercise, quality sleep, not smoking or indulging in alcohol and drug abuse together with embracing laughter and an active sense of humour will promote wellness and longevity.

“Regular sex, just like a form of regular exercise, improves hypertension and has beneficial effects on the heart.

“But patients with severe hypertension such as BP up to 180/120 MMHG should consult with healthcare practitioners to control the BP as this condition may predispose to heart attack or acute heart failure during sexual exertion.

“To effectively combat the hypertension scourge and promote wellness and longevity, you must measure your BP, control it and you will live better and longer’, he maintained.

He recommended that free or highly subsidised antihypertensive drugs be made available in all health facilities across the country and called on the government at all levels to put in place effective monitoring and surveillance programmes to track progress in the prevalence and control of hypertension.