DOMITILLA SAGA: Zeb Ejiro wins round one, releases movie

By Benjamin Njoku

Legendary producer Zeb Ejiro may have won round one, following the ongoing legal battle between himself and actress Anne Njemanze over the rightful ownership of the brand,”Domitilla.”

‘Domitilla’ is the title of the 1996 controversial movie produced by Zeb Ejiro, which starred Anne Njemanze as the lead character. Years after the release of the movie, Njemanze trademarked the name “Domitilla” on September 16, 2020.

This was reportedly the same year that Zeb Ejiro Productions in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment and Omoni Oboli’s Dioni Vision announced plans to make a sequel to the original movie, titled “Domitilla: The Reboot.’

However, an insider revealed that the actress was invited to be part of the production, before she decided to drag Zeb Ejiro alongside his business partners to court, where she’s demanding N50 million as compensation over the use of the name,’Domitila.’ The case was filed in the Federal High Court, Lagos.

In addition to the N50 million, Njemanze is said to have asked for extra N5 million for the cost of litigation and lawyers’ fees incurred as well as an order of injunction restraining the defendants or any other person from using her trademark, Domitilla, or any mark that is deceptively similar to the registered trademark.

Meanwhile, in a countersuit, Ejiro is demanding N500 million from the actress for breach of confidence.

However, when the case came up earlier this week, the fresh exparte order sought by Njemanze to stop the release of the movie, “Domitilla: The Reboot” as disclosed by Ejiro’s lawyer was turned down by Hon Justice Ringim of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

As a matter of fact, it was learnt that the movie was released in the cinemas nationwide yesterday amid resounding ovation, while the case was adjourned till May 5.

” Domitilla has been released nationwide on the 7th of April, they can’t stop us. God is in control,” Ejiro echoed.

“Domitilla: The Reboot” follows the story of four sex workers and the choices they make and the domino effects of their choice. It stars the likes of Chiwetalu Agu, Elvina Ibru, Onyinye Odokoro, Ejiro Onojaife. Stan Nze, Teniola Aladese, Chinyere Wilfred, Chioma Okafor among others.