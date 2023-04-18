Doguwa denies killing 16, blames allegations on detractors

Alhassan Ado Doguwa

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency and Majority Leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa has denied any role in the alleged killing of sixteen people as claimed by the opposition.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Kano he explained that the allegations levelled against him by his political detractors were aimed at painting him black in the eyes of the world.

He attributed his recent victory at the polls to the will of Allah who gives power to whom he wishes while he promised to carry everyone along.

Doguwa also stated that had passed through one of the most trying moments in his political history.

“My political rivals went all out to hold my jugular and insist that I shouldn’t be elected to return to the House of Reps.

“They make sure that they painted me black through their malicious propaganda hate speech among others, and now Allah has ruled otherwise,” he said.

Doguwa who expressed strong conviction in the power of destiny said “I forgive all those who wronged me and would like to call on them to come forward and assist me in discharging my duties as a representative of the people.”

On his Speakership ambition, Doguwa said he would not be in a rush but if he is called upon to contest he won’t hesitate to do so.

“The issue is with my party, once the APC zones the Speakership post to the Northwest and my colleagues give me all the necessary support, I will do as wished.

“However if they take it to another zone I will remain a loyal party man and forge ahead” he said.

He added that he will be ready to serve even as a messenger to the House if his colleagues felt the position will serve their collective interest.

He used the opportunity to thank the people of Doguwa and Tudunwada for their steadfastness and the tumultuous support they accorded him to stage a come back.

He equally thanked the President-elect, Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for their act of brotherhood and support to see him through all the bumpy traps set up against him.