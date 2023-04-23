DJ Cuppy dispels pregnancy rumours

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedeloa, popularly known as DJ Cuppy on Saturday dispelled speculations that she is pregnant.
The 30-year-old daughter of business magnate, Femi Otedola made the rebuttal on her Instagram handle while responding to followers who asked if she is pregnant
She had earlier posted a dance video, wherein her tummy appeared protruded from underneath her outfit.
Reacting to the pregnancy speculations in the comments section of the post, DJ Cuppy stated that she only has a belly and is not expecting a child.
Princeiykenikwe: Are u pregnant cuppy
Cuppymusic: No I just have a BELLLLLLLLY
likemamadoes: Nigerians tend to ask very invasive questions and it’s just scary. No boundaries, no self-preservation.
iammzchinny: @cuppymusic: I Love you more for this response…Way to go gurllllll
nilly_falabi: Comment is filled with adults that would not mind their business.
