April 23, 2023

DJ Cuppy dispels pregnancy rumours

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedeloa, popularly known as DJ Cuppy on Saturday dispelled speculations that she is pregnant.

The 30-year-old daughter of business magnate, Femi Otedola made the rebuttal on her Instagram handle while responding to followers who asked if she is pregnant

She had earlier posted a dance video, wherein her tummy appeared protruded from underneath her outfit.

Reacting to the pregnancy speculations in the comments section of the post, DJ Cuppy stated that she only has a belly and is not expecting a child.

Princeiykenikwe: Are u pregnant cuppy

Cuppymusic: No I just have a BELLLLLLLLY

likemamadoes: Nigerians tend to ask very invasive questions and it’s just scary. No boundaries, no self-preservation.

iammzchinny: @cuppymusic: I Love you more for this response…Way to go gurllllll

nilly_falabi: Comment is filled with adults that would not mind their business.

