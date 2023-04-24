Disregard calls for interim govt, Reyenieju urges

The former member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has called upon Nigerians to disregard the calls for interim government by some individuals, noting that such calls can only emanate from frustrated individuals who are bad losers and have lost all sense of rational cogitation.



Reyenieju, who is a chieftain of All Progressive Congress in Delta State made this known yesterday in Abuja, saying that court processes are integral parts of the democratic processes put in place to finally arrive at justice and enthronement of democratic order.

According to him, ” Since after the elections, many losers who for whatever reason felt aggrieved have moved to the stage of approaching the judiciary with the expectations of remedying perceived injustices possibly arising from the conduct of the elections in which they were involved.



“This practice is universal as it is being espoused by all countries that have adopted the liberal democratic model. Nigeria has not been left out in this time-tested and civilized practice since 1999, and even beyond. With such processes in place which many are taking advantage of, it is rather preposterous for some individuals to start suggesting illegal alternatives in the form of the interim government.



Speaking on the alleged compromise and bypassing of the BVAS machines during the elections, the former federal lawmaker contended that ‘in any polling unit where the BIVAS is proved to have either been compromised or bypassed, such cannot be possible without the criminal collaborations from INEC staff that worked in such polling units including some politicians that may have induced them to engage in such criminal acts.

“I urge all the relevant government agencies to ensure that such individuals that may be involved in such acts are prosecuted towards imposing maximum punishments on such persons irrespective of their status to serve as a deterrent to individuals that will be saddled with such responsibilities in the future”.

The former lawmaker also called on the APC loyalists in Delta State not to be bothered as what he described as a stolen mandate will be retrieved through a court process.