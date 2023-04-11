Dino Melaye not qualified to be Kogi governor – Wike alleges

…warns against manipulation of guber primary delegates list

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has alleged that Senator Dino Melaye, does not have all it takes to be the governor of Kogi State, adding that Melaye was just a joker.



Wike also warned against any attempt to doctor the Peoples Democratic Party’s, governorship primary election’s delegate list during the process that would produce the standard bearer of the party in Kogi State, noting that it would mean another doom for the party.



The Governor, who spoke during a media chat in Port Harcourt, yesterday, explained that the on going protest by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Port Harcourt is aimed at preventing the manipulation of the results of the March 18, 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Speaking, Wike said the devastating defeat of the PDP in the just concluded general elections is a pointer that the suspended national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu really had no electoral value.



He disclosed that the acting national chairman of the party, Umar Ililya Damagum recently called him and he (Wike) expressed concern about attempt to manipulate the Kogi State governorship primary in favour of senator Dino Melaye.



Wike said: “Changing delegates list to favour a particular person will further cause crisis in our party. Giving PDP governorship ticket in Kogi State to Dino Melaye is like planning to fail the election, because Dino doesn’t have what it takes to become governor of Kogi State.



“Tomorrow you begin to cry that you were rigged, but you’re already rigging yourself by changing the delegates list to favour someone who cannot win election.”



Wike opined that PDP is simply being proactive to prevent a repeat of what happened in 2015 where there was attempt to alter the will of the people.



The governor noted that since the law allows political parties to access electoral materials INEC used in conducting the elections, the PDP in the state as a precautionary measure, is insisting on every party having access to the documents at the same time.



He said: “There is nothing that is abnormal about what you think is going on in Port Harcourt. What PDP is doing is just to be vigilant. Vigilant in the sense that precisely after the 2015 election, inauguration, we had problems that we never believed, and so we didn’t want a recurrence of that at the tribunal.



“It shocked us when we were in the tribunal that police tendered original result, not a copy of the original result, original result, and everybody was shocked. How would police tender original result and INEC had their own original certified true copy? INEC tendered their own, to our greatest surprise, the court accepted the police original result. It was surprising to us.”

“Police brought original result sheet. It is unbelievable. The court accepted police own other than INEC. APC in Rivers State paid police. What we expected is that police should have a copy of INEC result. And how did they get the original result sheet with the same serial number?”

“We are being extra-vigilant because we know what our opponents are capable of doing. All the plans, all the results they have printed to tender before the tribunal, we have it.”