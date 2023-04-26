Diesel tanker catches fire in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

A tanker carrying diesel caught fire at Feranjesu axis along Olunde-Olomi Road in Ibadan, Oyo State a few hours ago.

The tanker was said to have caught fire while coming from Olunde.



Some people on the roadside according to reports, noticed the fire was coming out from underneath the tanker, which forced them to alert the driver.



The driver was said to jump out quickly, while everyone around the spot scampered into safety.



The fire got spread, thereby causing an explosion, with the diesel flowing into the roadside drainage and burning.



According to the commandant of the Security Surveillance Team in Oluyole Local Government, Olusegun Idowu, the state fire service was yet to be seen as of the time of filing this story as all efforts to reach them proved abortive.