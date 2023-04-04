Despite your threats, Tinubu ‘ll be sworn in as President, FFK tells Peter Obi, obidients

A former Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has berated the Labour Party Candidate in the just concluded Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi and Obidient movements, over calls to stop May 29 inauguration, saying that come May 29, Tinubu will be sworn in as President despite threats, and what he described as insults from obidients.

in a Facebook post, FFK described the calls for religious war in a leaked tape which was allegedly linked to Peter Obi, as intellectually barbaric, not deserving of Aso rock.

He said, For Peter to allegedly describe the presidential election as a “religious war” is intellectually barbaric.

“His primitive obidients movements are the vilest sets that Nigeria has ever known.

“Such people don’t belong in Aso Rock Villa.

“They can continue to threaten, insult, traumatise and terrorise us and attempt to destabilise our country and hijack our planes as much as they want, it changes nothing!

“Whether they like it or not, despite their subversion and treason, in two months’ time Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our President-elect, SHALL be sworn in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he will usher in a new era of peace, unity, prosperity and progress in the affairs of our country.