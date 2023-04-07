Desist from debt collection, land matters — Arase warns Police officers

**Insists there must be consequences for Police & Reward for Exemplary Behaviour

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr Solomon Arase (rtd) IGP, has warned personnel of the Nigerian Police Force to desist from involvement in issues of land matters and debt collection saying such issues are meant to be handly through alternative dispute resolution

The PSC boss spoke on Thursday, April 6th 2023, when he received in the audience the national leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee even as he pledged to work in partnership with the Inspector General of Police to reinvigorate the Nigeria Police Force for better performance.

Dr. Arase noted that for the Police to excel in its day-to-day operations, there must be consequences for misconduct and benefits for exemplary behaviour.

He said benefits and burden must go together, stressing that he will strive to complement what the Police is currently doing to ensure that the operations of the Police must conform to its rules of engagement.

The PSC Chairman said the Police have no reason to go into land matters or debt collection, issues that should be handled through alternative dispute resolution, adding that he will remain a strong advocate of community partnership in policing.

He however noted that he was worried over the increasing cases of human rights abuses in the Police but pledged to support the visiting delegation in areas they needed his support.

The National Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniya in his remarks earlier, commended Mr President for Arase’s appointment, stressing, “You are the best for job.”

Alhaji Olaniya said the Committee was in the Commission to congratulate him on his appointment and to let him know that they were vigorously building on the legacies he established as the 18th Inspector General of Police.

He said the Committee now has offices outside the country, such as in Canada, the United Kingdom etc, adding “We are here to say that the fruit God used you and others to plant has germinated. We are here to rejoice with you and show your love.”

The National President said the Committee will be 39 years old on May 8th, 2023 and that on May 9th, “We want to celebrate it and we are inviting you to the celebration.”

He made a case for Special Promotion for deserving Police Officers to encourage them to put in more effort in the service of the nation.