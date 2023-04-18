‘Deserved reelection’, Atiku congratulates Fintiri

…urges Nigerians to remain vigilant in defence of democracy



John Alechenu, Abuja



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed the victory of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, in the just concluded supplementary elections as a victory for democracy.

Atiku said this while congratulating Fintiri in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle @atiku on Tuesday.

He said, “Congratulations, Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, on your deserved reelection as governor of Adamawa State.

“ Thank you to the people of Adamawa and men and women of goodwill for staying the course in resisting coupists and enemies of democracy from having their way.

“The lesson from this exercise and others is the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and never give in to anti-democratic forces whose objective is to snatch, run with and undermine the mandate of the people as freely expressed in their votes.

“ By the way, it is not yet uhuru as we still have one more major mandate to reclaim, and together as ONE, we shall accomplish the task for the good of our country and its people. -AA_”