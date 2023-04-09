Deola Jewel unveils new song to celebrate ‘Jesus’ at Easter

By Ayo Onikoyi

UK-Nigerian sensational gospel singer and composer, Deola Jewel is celebrating Jesus with a powerful brand new song this Easter titled “You Have Put Me Together” Inspired by Psalm 147:3 and Psalm 23:5, The song is a powerful testament to God’s redemptive power, especially as Easter is being celebrated.

Deola expresses her profound gratitude to her darling husband, Pastor Fola Alade for his prayers and unwavering support during the production.

“He has been a huge blessing to the ministry and I’m eternally grateful,” she noted.

Deola Jewel collaborated with music producer Kenzeal and her talented team of cinematographers to create a song that is both musically and lyrically impactful. Through prayer and reflection on scripture, she crafted a melody and lyrics that uplift and remind listeners of God’s faithfulness and love through all seasons.

Asked what inspired the song, Deola who doubles as a saxophonist said” :The song “You Have Put Me Together” was inspired by two scripture passages, Psalm 147:3 which says, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds” and Psalm 23:5 which says, “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.” The idea for the song came to me during a time of personal reflection on the ways in which God has brought healing and restoration to my life. And this reminds me of God’s redemptive power, especially as we celebrate Easter”.

Shedding light on the impact she sees the song slated for release on Saturday 8th of April , is making she stated:”My hope is that “You Have Put Me Together” will be a song to celebrate our victory in Christ, that it will be a source of comfort and encouragement for listeners who may be struggling with feelings of brokenness, pain, or insecurity. I believe that the message of the song is one of hope and restoration, and I pray that it will be a reminder to listeners of God’s faithfulness and love through all seasons”.

On how the inspiration of the song first came, she said”:I have had my own personal experiences of brokenness and pain, and it was during a time of healing in my own life that the inspiration for this song first came to me. I wanted to create a song that would speak to others who may be going through similar experiences, and to share the hope and encouragement that I found in my own journey of healing”.

Recorded as a live production, Deola Jewel did her vocals at her home studio with the help of her producer. The arrangement and production were carefully refined to ensure they served the message of the song

The song was officially released on Saturday 8th of April, 2023.