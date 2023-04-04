Delta school names House after Prof Alex Akpodiete

Staff and Management of Igumbor-Otiku Secondary School, Boji Boji Agbor has named a house after Professor Alex Osondu Akpodiete in recognition of his contributions towards the growth of his alma-mater in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta state.

Professor Alex Osondu Ataware Akpodiete, graduated from the institution nearly five decades ago while it was a primary school before it was converted to a secondary school recently.

Reacting, Prof Akpodiete, a Cyber Security Expert and Juris Doctor J.D at law from the United States said, “I was honored by my Alma mater with the naming of a house after me.

The White House is now called “Prof. Alex O. Akpodiete House” at Igumbor Otiku Secondary School in Agbor, Delta State, Nigeria.

“It is difficult to believe I finished there decades ago as the top student in my class at age 10, when it was a Primary School and I was shocked by the unsolicited honor when I received a call from the Principal Dr. Mrs. Ejedimu.

“I hope to remain worthy, even as Atawa-Akpodiete Foundation hopes to assist the school and students further by the grace of Almighty God.”