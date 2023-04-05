Delta Polls: Battle tough, but support was organic — Oborevwori

…says no ethnic group will be left out

…as Delta Traditional Rulers, EK Clark group pay a congratulatory visit

By Festus Ahon,ASABA

DELTA State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, said no ethnic nationality in the state would be neglected by his administration.

The Governor-elect who is the Speaker of the State Assembly stated this when he played host to the leadership of the State Traditional Ruler Council led by its Chairman and Orodje of Okpe kingdom, General Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1 and the EK Solidarity for Good Governance led by Sir Simon Efenudu at his official residence in Asaba, said the governorship battle was tough but the support of Deltans was organic.

Thanking the Traditional Rulers and the EK Clark Solidarity for Good Governance for believing in him and for pledging to support him to succeed in the task ahead, Oborevwori stated that he would be Governor for all Deltans.

The Speaker said he would listen more and do more for the state, stressing the need for the royal fathers to ensure peace in their kingdoms for the good governance of the state.

Oborevwori insisted that no development could thrive in an atmosphere of unrest and rancour and appealed that the peace the outgoing administration of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa had enjoyed be extended to him when he assumed office come 29 May 2023.

He likened his story to that of David in the Bible, maintaining that as a broad-minded person, he has learnt so much from Dr Ifeanyi Okowa including humility, saying that nobody is good enough to be his enemy.

The Governor-elect promised that he would build the Delta State that all desire, assuring that no project started by this administration would be abandoned by his administration.

Chairman Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Major General Felix Mujakperuo (retd), Orhue 1 , the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, said the traditional institution in the state knows that the Speaker would do well as Governor.

Also in his remarks, Chairman of the EK Clark Solidarity for Good Governance, Sir Simon Efenudu, said; “you came, saw and conquered. You are a child of destiny created by God for a purpose. Your admiration and respect for elders especially our national leader, Chief E. K Clark has made him to tell anyone that cares that you are his beloved son.

“Your overwhelming victory is an affirmation of the confidence of Deltans in your ability to steer the affairs of the state in the right direction and the confirmation of the love of Deltans for the PDP and the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”