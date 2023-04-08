Delta Police command visits family of slain youth, assure justice will be served

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA Police Command, Saturday, it has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Onyeka Ibe who was shot dead by a police officer on Wednesday at a checkpoint along Ugbolu-Illah Road, Asaba.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement, said: “On 7th April 2023, at about 1400 hours, the command paid a condolence visit to the family of late Onyeka Ibe, who was shot dead by Inspector Ebri Ubi on the 5th of April 2023.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, DCP. Johnson Adenola, standing in for the State Commissioner of Police, AIG Ari Muhammed Ali led a team of Senior Police Officers, including the Area Commander, Asaba, the Police Public Relations Officer to the deceased’s family compound to commiserate with the family.

“In the heartfelt condolence message, the DCP Operation expressed the sympathy of the Command with the family over the death of their son”, noting that “every officer in the Command shares in the pain and agony of the family members.”

According to the PPRO in the statement, Ademola noted that “the late Onyeka was well known to many officers of the Command and a good friend of the Police whose death was highly regrettable.

He reminded the family members that there was no known justification for the action of Inspector Ubi, hence, the Command promptly arrested him to answer for his misdeed.

He informed the family that AIG Ari Mohammed Ari is unwavering that justice will be served as the internal disciplinary process which has already commenced will be concluded speedily as a prelude to the arraignment of the offending officer without delay.

He reiterated that “the Force as an institution do not and will never cover or defend any of its personnel who acted outside their rules of engagement or get themselves involved in any act of criminality.

The family, in response, appreciated the concern that the Command have shown so far, maintaining that all they require from the Command leadership is justice for their son.