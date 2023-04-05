DELTA GUBER: Esamagu congratulates Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ERSTWHILE youth vice chairman of Eruemukohwarien Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, Amb Emmanuel Omas Esamagu has congratulated the State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his landslide victory at the March 18th governorship election.

Esamagu in a statement, said: “It’s a thing of joy to know you are my Governor-elect and we appreciate God that our labour was not in vain, hence I have decided to celebrate you and also use this medium to plead with you to kindly carry every Deltan along in your Government.

“You are a leader who believes so much in the youths and we are sure you will make us proud. We pray God bless you with the wisdom and knowledge you need to lead Deltans into prosperity.

“I want to especially thank Deltans for rising to the occasion and for the victory. I also want to appreciate the outstanding performance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in managing the affairs of Delta State.

“He has raised the bar in Governance and his successor and Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has been prepared adequately to step into his shoes for the greater good of Delta State and Deltans.

“I strongly believe that with Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwore at the helm of affairs in Delta State, Deltans are in for more dividends of Democracy”.