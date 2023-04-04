Delta govt to install solar energy in public hospitals

Mr. Charles Aniagwu

Delta Government on Tuesday, said it has given approval for the installation of renewable energy (solar) in government hospitals across the state.



The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu disclosed this while briefing journalists on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council (Exco) meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Asaba.



Mr. Aniagwu noted that the approval was given by the state Exco to mitigate the challenges of energy in the medical facilities especially in general hospitals in the state.



According to him, the renewable energy mix (solar panel) when installed, would enable the hospitals to meet up with their energy need, adding that the cost of running a diesel generator had skyrocketed.



“We know that our facilities, especially the hospitals are having challenges of inadequate power supply and the cost of running diesel generators have also skyrocketed.



“Consequent upon this development, we have decided to embrace renewable energy sources; this time around, the solar energy, to ensure we have power in our hospitals,” he said.



The Information Commissioner said approval for the construction of a water front in Asaba as well as a six lane dual carriage road leading to the water front was given by the state Exco.



“Before now, we have seen the need to develop the water front here in Asaba. We also need to pay compensation to those who own lands by this water front; which is from this axis (Government House) to Anwai River.



“We are also going to construct a six-lane dual carriage road for us to be able to drive straight to the water front. All these were approved at today’s Exco,” Aniagwu stated.



He listed other approvals given by the state Exco to include the construction of the second phase of Umunede/Ogwashi-Uku Road, otherwise know as the Old Lagos/Asaba Road and the construction of the perimeter road of the Asaba International Airport, Asaba.



“Today, we approved the construction of the second phase of Umunede/Ogwashi-Uku Road, otherwise know as the Old Lagos/Asaba Road.



“The first phase was started not long ago and it started from Akumazi and terminated at Igbodo Junction in Obior. So, the second phase will start from the Igbodo Junction and terminate at Ubulu-Uku.



“Thereafter, we will take from Ubulu-Uku to Ogwashi-uku as the last phase of the construction of the old road. You do know that it is a federal road but we have to intervene in order for our people to have a much more smoother corridor to ply.



“We have also approved the construction of the perimeter road of the Asaba International Airport. We know that where there is a perimeter fence, you need a perimeter road to help ward off animals that could have access to the run way.



“It will also improve general security and further raise the standard of our Airport,” Mr. Aniagwu stated.



The Commissioner further disclosed that the state Exco equally gave approval for the engagement of consultants to help the state reconcile its FAAC accounts.



“We also approved today, the engagement of consultants to help us reconcile our FAAC accounts. Sometimes, you may not have the remittance that we should from financial institutions.



“You have seen that the remittance we are getting now from the federal government on the 13 per cent derivation is a product of reconciliation of accounts.



“Usually, the good thing about it is that, no recovery, no pay. If you engage a consultant with this clause, where the consultant dose not recover anything, then we don’t have to pay,” he said.