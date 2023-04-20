Delta govt mourns as rainstorm kills 6, injure others

Mr. Charles Aniagwu

The Delta State Government on Thursday said 6 persons have lost their lives to rainstorm and windstorm recorded in Oko Community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.



State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who confirmed the sad development at a news conference in Asaba, said 5 others who sustained various degrees of injuries were being treated at the hospital.



According to him, a collapsed structure led to the death of 6 persons, one other person is critically injured and is being attended to at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, 5 others sustained various injuries are already in stable condition.



“It is something that is quite disturbing and unfortunate. It is our prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest even as we pray to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear their loss,”



In a related development, Aniagwu said a 10-year-old boy was swept away at Okotomi area of Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area.



He said the State Government was coordinating rescue efforts to recover the boy.



The Commissioner also disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the constitution of Inauguration Committee to oversee a smooth transition to the next administration in the state.



On the falling of a petrol tanker on Udu Bridge, Aniagwu appealed to residents to be patient, saying that efforts were on to evacuate the tanker for free flow of traffic.