Delta Commissioner, Amgbaduba hails Otuaro on his birthday

Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba, the Honorable Commissioner for Oil and Gas in Delta State, has extended his warmest congratulations to the Deputy Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Dcn. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro Esq, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a statement, the Commissioner expressed his admiration for the Deputy Governor’s dedication to the service of the people of Delta State, praising him for his visionary leadership and exemplary performance in his role as the second-in-command of the state.

Chief Amgbaduba noted that the Deputy Governor’s contributions to the development of Delta State has been immeasurable, stating that his efforts have resulted in the execution of numerous projects and programs aimed at enhancing the quality of life of the people of the state.

He further commended the Deputy Governor’s humility and his commitment to promoting peace and unity in Delta State, stating that his exemplary qualities have earned him the respect and admiration of the people.

In his message, the Commissioner prayed for God’s continued blessings on the Deputy Governor and wished him good health, long life, and prosperity.

The Deputy Governor, who turned a year older today 16th of April, 2023, has received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from well-wishers across the state, as many have hailed him for his selfless service to the people and his unwavering commitment to the development of Delta State.