Delta Assembly passes bills to upgrade 2 tertiary institutions

…bill to increase the number of Judges, designate May 29th as Thanksgiving day

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State House of Assembly has two bills to upgrade the School of Marine Technology, Burutu to Delta State Polytechnic, Burutu Law, 2023 and the State School of Health Technology, Ofuoma to Delta State College of Health Science and Technology Law 2022, Ofuoma in Burutu and Ughelli North Local Government Areas, respectively.

It also passed three other bills including the High Court (Amendment) Law 2023, Delta State Creative Industry Development Law, 2023 and Delta State Thanksgiving Day Law, 2023.

The five Executive Bills, which were given accelerated legislative actions on Wednesday at the plenary presided over by the Speaker and Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, sailed through first, second, and third readings and were passed.

It would be recalled that all bills, except the Delta State Thanksgiving Day Bill, were forwarded to the State Assembly on Tuesday by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and were read the same day at plenary by the Speaker, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Leading debates in each of the bills at Wednesday’s plenary, which were unanimously voted for by the lawmakers, the Majority leader of the State Assembly, Hon. Ferguson Onwo, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his forthrightness and proactive dispositions in presenting the bills for legislative actions.

On the bill for a law to repeal the School of Health Technology law 2002 and enact the College of Health Sciences and Technology law, Onwo described as enormous the many benefits of the upgrade of the institution to the state, particularly the health sector.

Also speaking on the merit of the Bill to repeal the Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu, law 2006 and enact the Delta State Polytechnic, Burutu Law, 2023, Onwo and the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon Oboro Preyor, X-rayed advantages of the upgrade of the school to a polytechnic.

The Delta State Creative Industries Development bill also received so much excitement from the lawmakers as the proposed law seeks to provide for the development and promotion of the creative industries through the establishment of a development fund, encouraging public-private partnerships and providing incentives for creative entrepreneurs and workers.

Onwo, his deputy, Preyor, Reuben Izeze, Emomotimi Guwor and Solomon Ighrapata, acknowledged the leading role of Deltans in the creative and entertainment industries, stressing that the proposed law would provide solid platforms for further growth in the sector in Delta State.

Separate motions for the third reading of the bills and their subsequent passage were moved by the Majority Leader and adopted by the lawmakers when put to voice votes by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking after the passage of the bills, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the lawmakers for participating actively throughout the consideration of the bills.

Oborevwori said that the State Legislature under his watch would continue to give needed attention to bills and motions that would further advance development in the state.

He commended the Majority Leader, Hon Ferguson Onwo for hard work, dexterity to duty and commitment to the accelerated actions on the bills. The House adjourned plenary till Tuesday 2nd May 2023.