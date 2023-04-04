Delta Assembly approves appointment of Okonji as Auditor-General

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed the appointment of Mrs Veronica Okonji as the Auditor-General of the state.

The appointment was confirmed during the plenary of the Assembly in Asaba following a motion by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Ferguson Onwo.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Ochor, was seconded by the Deputy Chief Whip, Mr Solomon Ighrakpata.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa had earlier forwarded the name of the nominee to the Assembly through a letter, which was read by the deputy speaker who presided over the plenary for screening and confirmation.

Okowa said that the position of Auditor-General of the state became vacant following the retirement of the erstwhile Auditor-General of the state, Mr Paul Aghanenu, having attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

According to the governor, in the exercise of the powers conferred on me by section 126, subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I nominate Mrs Okonji as the new Auditor-General of the state.

Okowa solicited early consideration and confirmation of the nominee to enable him affect the appointment in line with the constitution.

The nominee was presented for the screening exercise by the member representing Oshimili North and Chief Whip of the House, Mrs Pat Ajudua.

The deputy speaker congratulated Okonji for the appointment and urged her to live up to expectations.

Also at Tuesday’s plenary, the Assembly adopted the report of the ad-hoc committee on the Draft Legislative Agenda of the Seventh Assembly and Review of the Rules of the House.

The motion for the adoption of the new legislative document was moved by the majority leader and unanimously adopted by the Assembly.

The Assembly also took the first reading of a bill for a law to establish the Delta State Sickle Cell Disorder Control Programme for the Prevention and Treatment of Sickle Cell Disorder and the Establishment of Sickle Cell Treatment Centres and other related purposes.