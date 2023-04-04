Delta APC: Those behind Omo-Agege’s expulsion are faceless — Sobotie

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

says they should be ignored

By Jimitota Onoyume,Warri

Delta state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Omene Sobotie and the Secretary Mr Peter Akarogbe have called on the public to ignore the alleged expulsion of Senator Ovie OmoAgege, dismissing those behind the move as impostors.

A statement forwarded via WhatsApp to the Vanguard by the Chief Press secretary to Senator OmoAgege, Mr Sunny Areh and allegedly issued by the Chairman and the Secretary said those behind the expulsion were not recognized as executives of the party by the national secretariat of the party.

“The attention of the Delta State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a publication now making the rounds in both the traditional and social media, by rabble-rousing impostors. They claim to hold positions at the various levels of the party – Wards, Local Government Areas, Senatorial Districts and at the State Headquarter.

“We, the the legitimate and only recognized State Executive Committee of the Party, at the National Headquarters, in consultations with all other levels in the chain, hereby disclaim the publication as fraudulent, a ruse and of no consequence. Therefore it should be disregarded and ignored as the handiwork of mischief makers by all party faithfuls and the general public.

“The Executive Committee members of the APC at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorial Districts and State levels, were duly elected at the different Congresses organised by the party. They remain legitimate and still hold their offices and positions in accordance with the APC Constitution.

“The various levels of the Executive Committees of the All Progressives Congress at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorial Districts and the State, were elected by bonafide members of the Party, in an open transparent process, duly designated, approved and coordinated by the National Headquarters.

“In the light of the foregoing, the names of the Executive Committee members of the APC at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorial Districts and the State, are in the National Secretariat of the Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which duly monitored the congresses as required by law.

“Consequent on the above, the signatories to the said publication are not only dubious impostors but very reckless in with their publication. In this regard, their claims could cause a breach of public peace and must not be permitted.

“The Nigerian Police Force, DSS and other security agencies are enjoined to take note of the wanton rascality and the unscrupulous intent to cause disharmony and a breach of public peace.

“The general public, party faithful and stakeholders are therefore advised to discountenance the said publication, and view it as the worthless undertaking of men with crooked intentions.”