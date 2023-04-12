Delta APC Reps candidate, Obriki hails Tompolo on birthday

Niger Delta activist and House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, Delta State, Hon. Tamarankro Obriki has joined Niger Deltans and Nigerians to congratulate High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemukpolo (AKA Tompolo) on birthday anniversary.

Obriki who participated in the just concluded National Assembly elections held on February 25th, in a congratulatory statement on Wednesday, described Tompolo as the fore bearer of the ijaw struggle.

“On behalf of my family and friends ,well wishers and supporters from my Bomadi/patani enclave and accross the globe, I congratulate and celebrate with you ( Tompolo) on this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary”

Obriki continued, ” As Moses was to the Israelites, so you are to the Ijaw nation. As Sultan Osman Ghazi was to the Turkish people of the Ottoman Dynasty so you are now to the Ijaw people. You remain the touch bearer, the spiritual leader of our race, the keeper of both the old and new gods.”

“Tompolo is the custodian of our struggle for emancipation in Ijaw nation and the Emir of our aquactic geography. May Almighty God keep you with us and for us for so many years to come in good health and in peace. It’s truly your mandate that is our mandate.”