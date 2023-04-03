Delta APC crisis deepens as ‘party expels’ Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

…accuse him of putting self above party interest during the presidential poll

John Alechenu, Abuja

The crisis in the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a turn for the worse as the party announced the expulsion of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Omo-Agege was the party’s standard bearer in the just concluded Governorship election in the State.

The resolution and adoption of the expulsion of the party leader as a member of the party, was signed by Ulebor Isaac (Chairman) and 24 other members. The expulsion document was made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Monday.

The document read in part, “The State Executive Committee (SEC) of all Progressive Congress Delta State in a meeting held on the 31” March, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Asaba.

“After due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the Party by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North Local Government Chapter dated 20th March, 2023 and accordance to the provision of Article 21.2 (D)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended) we unanimously Resolved and Adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the Party.

“Consequently Senator Ovie Omo Agege HEREBY stands expelled as a member of the party with immedaite effect for various offences committed and acts of anti party activities and gross misconduct that has brought shame and ridicule to the image of the party in the state which affected the party in the just concluded elections.”

The APC Delta Central, in its communique made available to newsmen on Monday, disclosed that it is in receipt of Omo-Agege expulsion from his ward.

The communique signed by the Vice Chairman, Delta Central, Sir Oruafe Michael reads, “We Are In Receipt Of Omo-Agege Expulsion From His Ward. When Omo-Agege was expelled, he didn’t appeal it seven days after.

“The Local Government has to approve the expulsion, and forwarded it to the state. We are calling on the National leadership of the party to approve Omo-Agege expulsion immediately without delay. This development shouldn’t in anyway affect members of the party.

“They should go about their normal business, as the call is for the benefit of the state party.”

The communique listed Omo-Agege‘s offences to include: hijack of the party from the ward to the state and personally appoints the Publicity Secretary without consultation from anybody in the state.

The Communique also pointed out that Omo-Agege worked against APC’s interests by working for the Labour Party during the presidential election in exchange for their support for his governorship ambition.

“This action, which we found distasteful affected the party chances in the state,” further read.

The communique also noted that Omo-Agege deliberately favoured his Senatorial district against the other senatorial districts in terms of providing Federal government projects.