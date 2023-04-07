Dedicate Easter to healing polity, US church tells Nigeria’s church leaders

By Dapo Akinrefon

A New York-based Church, House of Prayer Embassy, led by Bishop Bernissier Destine, is organising a special prayer meeting for Nigeria to overcome political challenges currently putting citizens against themselves and dividing the nation along ethnic and religious lines, since the presidential election.

The prayer session, to hold on Saturday at 7a.m. in New York and 12 noon in Nigeria, is expected to seek the face of God for healing and reconciliation of Nigerians from the wound inflicted by bitter tribal and religious propaganda employed by politicians in the race towards 2023 presidential elections.

According to Bishop Destine, who will be ministering alongside others, rather than lead an issue based campaign, Politicians in Nigeria have wrongfully exploited the sentiments of average Nigerians to create a muslim Christian divide, plus North, South disenchantments and unfortunately, even well meaning Citizens fell for it and now Nigerians are bitter and suspicious one of another.

Destine, in a statement by the Nigerian Coordinator for Let’s Pray for Nigeria, Pastor Kayode Jacobs, said: “No nation can grow while divided against itself, Bishop Destine said. “And that is why all those who seek the good of Nigeria and love her people must rise to seek the face of God for the country.

“While it is not wrong for the Church to stand for and defend what is right and for justice, it must be cautious at all times that the weapon of our warfare is not canal and as such must not be dragged into the murky waters of Political bickerings.

“At such a time as this, Nigeria needs divine intervention and the Church and all well meaning people should diligently seek such to help heal the wounds created by politicians and bind the broken hearted together again.”