Death toll in Jos tanker explosion rises to 13

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The death toll from the tanker fire incident in Jos, Plateau State, has risen to 13; while 28 shops, eight motor vehicles, six tricycles and two motorcycles were burnt.

This is just as state Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, expressed dismay over the attack on security agents, who went for a rescue mission at the scene of the incident as well as the burning of a patrol vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC.

Meanwhile, Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, commiserated with those affected by the incident.

The CP, who visited the scene of the incident on Friday morning in the company of other sister-security personnel, cautioned citizens against being lawless and wondered why they were attacking those who went for rescue.

He said, “On Thursday, we got information about a tanker that was loaded with diesel, coming from the town and heading to the Bauchi axis; so on getting to the Bauchi junction, unfortunately, the front side of the truck went off while the back fell. This ignited fire.

“From what you have seen, about eight motor vehicles burnt. Security personnel that were here on a rescue mission were attacked.

“About 13 persons were burnt beyond recognition and 10 people that were injured have been taken to the hospitals in the State for medical attention.

“In a situation like this, I don’t see the need in attacking the security agents that came here to rescue people and take them to the hospitals.”

Governor-elect

Mutfwang in a statement by Gyang Bere, his Special Assistant (Media) said he was heartbroken to note that the tanker which burst into flames, burnt beyond recognition, some yet-to-be-identified individuals while some vehicles and tricycles also perished in the inferno.

He described the incident as unfortunate, commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the healing and speedy recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injuries and assured the citizens of the commitment of his administration to “reorganise the city centre to provide a conducive atmosphere for businesses to flourish and ensure free flow of traffic.”