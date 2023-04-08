De Bruyne hits 100 PL assists as Man City thrash Southampton 4-1

Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (C) is fouled for a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, southern England on April 8, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester City playmaker, Kevin de Bruyne hit his 100th assist in the Premier League, bagging two assists in his side’s 4-1 thumping of Southampton.

The Belgian is sitting in fifth position for EPL’s top assist, two away from fourth place Frank Lampard.

Pep Guardiola’s men went on another rampage finding the net four times for the second consecutive game.

Erling Haaland found the net two times with a mouthwatering bicycle kick, while Jack Grealish got one and substitute Julian Alvarez scored from the penalty spot.

Haaland has now scored 30 goals in 27 appearances in the league, two away from breaking the most goals scored in a single season currently held by Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah.

The Citizens are looking confident ahead of their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich. The first leg will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

The Saints, however, are still bottom of the table with 23 points, and face a serious threat of relegation.