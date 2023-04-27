DAWN to S-West govs: Leverage on Constitution amendment on electricity, railway 

By Dayo Johnson

THE Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission, DAWN, yesterday, urged the South-West governors to take advantage of the constitutional amendment, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, to allow states to licence, generate, transmit and distribute electricity and also build railways, from the exclusive legislative list and develop the region.

Director General of DAWN, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, said this during the South-West Investment Promotion Agencies Conference, in Akure, Ondo State.

Oyeleye said that the commission had commenced discussions with some foreign investors and partners to link about 44 cities of 667km by rail.

According to him, the development will allow the region to develop at its own pace adding that the new wave of liberalisation is good for the growth of the country’s economy.

He, however, noted the need for political office holders to key into the system and create policies and strategic framework to ensure the implementation, strengthening of the base and leveraging the capacity of the national grid.

Speaking on the importance of the conference, Oyeleye said: “The conference was organized in conjunction with the Investment Promotion Agencies, IPAs.

“We had our first meeting last year in Lagos, and at that meeting, we decided that subsequently our meeting would be sector-focused and the Dawn Commission has been working on rail and power self-sufficiency for the region over the last few years.

“Indeed, the DAWN document that was launched over 10 years ago lists power and rail as the focal points for the development of western Nigeria.

“When we decided that the next meeting was going to be on power and rail, coupled with the fact that President Buhari has also now signed the bill, decentralizing it and making it possible for the states to do more in power and rail, it became a no-brainer for us.

“If we don’t develop our rail and our energy, within a short time with a population explosion, even investors will not stay in western Nigeria. They will be held in West Africa. So we need to be ready.”