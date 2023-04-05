Davido to speak, perform at 2023 Forbes ‘Under-30 Summit’

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is set to grace the 2023 Forbes ‘Under 30 Summit’.

O.B.O as the singer is fondly called is expected to perform and speak at the dignified function which is to take place in Gaborone, Botswana on April 23 to 29.

Davido made this known via his Twitter handle: “I’m performing and speaking at the 2023 @Forbes #Under30Summit Africa in Gaborone, Botswana on April 23-26!”

Forbes announced that following the first-ever Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa held in April 2022, the world’s most elite young entrepreneurs and game-changers will be re-convening in one of the world’s most beautiful countries, Botswana.

The organisers aim to harness the power of entrepreneurial capitalism amid the young entrepreneurs on the continent whose growth will help define the 21st century.