Davido Dream Football Show: Where Sports and entertainment meet

By Jacob Ajom

For the first time in the history of reality tv programming in Nigeria, football fans and entertainment enthusiasts will come to terms with the underlying relationship between sports and enterainment when they watch the thirty episodes of the Davido Dream Football Show(DDFS), beginning from June.

To start with, the essence of the programme, according to the initiator and chairman of the DDFS, Abubakar Salami is to discover young football talents in Nigeria and Africa in general who have not been provided with a platform to showcase their skills and be discovered.

“Most of us were in similar situations when we were kids,” echoed Abu Salami even as he assured that every kid who registers for the programme will be given the opportunity to express himself at the trials.

“First, we will organize screening at the various centres. Once they are screened, we will organize series of trials. From that exercise, the best among them will be selected for camping for the final show.”

He added that “there will be plenty of entertainment as Davido, a global music icon will provide all the entertainment that will make this football reality show different from what we are used to in this part of the world.”

He averred that knowledgeable football personalities versed with the technicalities of the game will form the panel of selectors while seasoned coaches will take care of the technical aspects of the project.

“Davido and I, including other role models will be providing the kids with tips on how to face life when they grow up.”

Abubakar said that all this would not been possible without the strong support of globally acclaimed brand, 1XBET , a company that sees sports as the best and natural way to empowering the youth.

“They have just been wonderful and their backing for us has been inestimable. We owe them a lot,” he stressed.