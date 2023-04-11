Dating platforms partner to connect singles

Trueflutter, Africa’s fastest-growing dating app, and ibloov, one of Nigeria’s foremost social event ticketing and lifestyle platforms, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing singles with the right connections to the right events.

This partnership builds on the success of their previous collaborations, including Trueflutter’s Love Fest in February 2023, where ibloov played a pivotal role in bringing singles together to celebrate love and connection. In addition, ibloov partnered with Trueflutter in October 2022 to host a networking night that brought together professionals from diverse industries, creating an atmosphere of networking and mingling.

By collaborating with ibloov, Trueflutter users will now have access to curated events that offer a more personalized and tailored experience, helping to foster meaningful connections. Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Tokunbo Ojo, CTO of ibloov, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic collaboration with Trueflutter. As one of Africa’s leading dating apps, Trueflutter is well positioned to deliver exceptional experiences to its users, and our growing reputation as a top event and lifestyle platform makes this a perfect match.”

Mr. Dare Olataye, Co-founder of Trueflutter, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Partnering with ibloov is an absolute no-brainer for us. We are always on the lookout for excellent and reliable platforms that share our vision, and ibloov’s fast-growing ticketing and lifestyle platform is a perfect fit.”

Through this collaboration, Trueflutter is set to solidify its position as Africa’s number one dating and matchmaking app, while ibloov will continue to build on its reputation as Nigeria’s premier event ticketing and lifestyle platform, providing its audience with access to all the latest and trending events.