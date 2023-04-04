DataPro trains journalists on coverage of credit rating outcomes

Prince Oladele Adeoye

By Tunde Oso

TECHNOLOGY-driven credit rating agency (CRA), DataPro has organised a free training course for media houses.

Titled: Media Coverage of Credit Rating Outcomes, the training, which was held virtually for 1 hour 30 minutes, was geared at empowering and training the media on the knowledge and tools needed to accurately and correctly report credit rating outcomes.

In a statement issued by Kehinde Rasheed, DataPro Client Services Manager, “The training, which is proposed to hold annually going forward, was conceptualized to address the need to bridge the gap between the credit rating agencies and media houses in reporting credit rating outcomes.”

According to Rasheed, “The training was also staged to foster and encourage a mutually beneficial partnership between the media and the rating industry.”

The free training was attended by over fifteen (15) participants cutting across the print, Internet and television media including Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay, BusinessDay, Channels, TVC, Arise TV, Proshare, The Nation and Daily Trust.

The training was anchored by the Executive Director (Operations) and Chief Rating Officer (CRO) of DataPro Limited, Prince Oladele Adeoye. It commenced with a brief introduction and background of DataPro and overview of the history, fundamentals and objectives of credit rating.

In his presentation, Prince Adeoye encouraged journalists to use information and key words as accurately as possible to form the basis of their reporting as the Rating Action press release contains complex information that can easily be misunderstood.

The CRO went further to explain that what is required of journalists is an accurate use of key words such as “Superior, Excellent, Good, Fair, Marginal, Weak or Poor”, as he explained the meaning of each item used in the rating grade.

“Portions of the press release may be freely reproduced, provided that the selected portion does not change the context of the copy and that full and clear credit is given to the rating house,” he said.

He went further to appeal to the journalists to ensure all references to a rating house include a proper attribution regardless of the medium in which the rating is published or delivered.

“These references should include an effective date of the rating release and a link referring readers back to the rater’s website for the full press release.

Answering a question on rating expiry date, Prince Adeoye noted that a rating outcome carries a maximum shelf life of one year after, which the rating agency can go ahead to renew.

The CRO went further to answer questions on the difference between solicited and unsolicited rating and the issue of rating acceptance and rejection.

He further explained why rating outcomes usually has a trade disclaimer. According to him the disclaimer is to emphasise the independence of the rating agency as a giver of opinion, which should not be misconstrued as a marketing or sales approval for investors.

“This eventually ensures that rating agencies are not held liable for any final decisions made by the investors.”