Customs seizes 109 cartons of chewing gums, rakes in N144m revenue in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state command of Nigeria Customs Service NCS on Tuesday said that in one of it numerous patrols along the border and river banks have succeeded in seizing contraband goods illegally smuggled into the state, items seized by the command include 109 cartoons of expired Chewing Gums, 210 cartoons of foreign spaghetti,34 bales of second-hand clothes,304 Jerrycans of petrol (PMS) .

Dr Ben Oramalugu, the Kebbi area comptroller added that the Jerrycans of petrol were seized at AP filling station at Yauri local government area of Kebbi state following credible information that some smugglers have already filled up their vehicles with PMS, the officers on patrol mobilised to the filling station seal it off and cordoned off the area but the smugglers still resisted until we got reinforcements from the army who helped disperse the smugglers and allowed the seizure to be made.

He noted that the duty paid value of the seized contraband stands at twenty-three million, one hundred and forty-one thousand eight hundred and three nairas (N23,141,803 in March 2023,.

He warned smugglers and their enablers to desist forthwith as customs will not fold its arms to allow unscrupulous elements to use the filling stations as conduit pipes of smuggling petrol outside the country since they are permitted by law to stop smuggling and generate revenue for the country no illegal business on or around the border will thrive in Kebbi state he said.

Mr Ben thanked stakeholders for their support to the command as he regularly meets with them to always fine-tune ways of curtailing smuggling in Kebbi state not just for revenue but the safety of Nigerians “Imagine allowing expired Chewing Gums and other consumables into the unsuspecting members of the public he added.

He however stated that no arrest was made due to the chaotic situations created by the smugglers who took to their heels when the military reinforcements arrived on the scene.