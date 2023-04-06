Customs impound tramadol worth N21.6bn 

By Godfrey Bivbere & Grace Okpaneka

Apapa Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, said it has impounded two 40-foot containers of tramadol drugs, imported from India, valued at N21.6 billion.

This is even as the command disclosed goods with Free on Board, FOB, valued at N70.2 billion, were exported through the port in the first quarter of the year.

Disclosing this in Lagos, Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Command, Auwal Mohammed said that 14 containers of contraband goods comprising vegetable oil, foot-wears, used clothing, unprocessed wood, and tramadol tablets with a Duty Paid Value, DPV of N22 billion were impounded during the period under review.

According to him: “Fourteen containers comprising of prohibited items such as vegetable oil, foot-wears, used clothing, unprocessed wood, and tramadol tablets with a Duty Paid Value of N22 billion.

“We uncovered a large quantity of 225 milligrams, mg of tramadol tablets concealed in 2x40ft container numbers TRHU 4758549 and TRHU 6936803 where 143,800,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were discovered in 720 cartons weighing 10.3 tonnes (10,386kg) that originated from India. This single seizure is valued at N21.6 billion.