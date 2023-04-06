Cult war: Ondo varsity student stabbed to death, house set ablaze

Student protest, distrupt business, commercial activities

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A yet to be identified student of the Ondo state owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, was reportedly stabbed to death by suspected cultists.

An unconfirmed source alleged that an argument over N1000 between the student and an indigene of the community caused the crisis.

Consequently, friends of the deceased, protested and reportedly mobilised to the house of the mother one of the suspected killers in the community and set it ablaze.

Vanguard gathered that the incident happened off-campus.

It was further learnt that following the death of the students, others, took to the streets to protest the incident.

Timely intervention of police detectives and security guards attached school averted bloodbath between the students and the indigenes of the community.

Details of the crisis remained sketchy as at the time of filling in the report last night.

Contacted, the state police command image maker, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the incident adding that the students was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Odunlami said that ” an indigene had an issue with a student and one thing led to the other, and he stabbed the student which resulted to the student’s death.

” Students took to the street to protest, corpse taken to the morgue by police, while on it some people mobilize to the suspects mother’s house to set it ablaze.

She added that the police the community people are battling to put off the fire.

The institution was yet to react to the ugly incident.