Cuddle Realty showcase properties to clients in Lagos

Cuddle Realty, a fast-growing proptech startup in Nigeria, has recently organized a property showcase event for its clients in Epe, one of the fastest-growing locations in Lagos.

During the event, the co-founder and head of product, Omowunmi Victoria Samson, highlighted the importance of showcasing genuine properties to clients, and how it builds trust and confidence in their investments.

Speaking at the event, CEO, John Igbinosa, explained the future potentials of the property to the clients.

“The goal of the company is to build on these properties, which will in turn fetch rental income for all the clients. This is a win-win situation for everyone involved, as the clients get a good return on investment while Cuddle Realty continues to grow and expand,” he said.

In his remarks, the chief marketing officer, Fabian George, emphasized the company’s mission of helping millions of Africans start their real estate journey with as low as 20,000 Naira.

“The vision is not about watering the standard of real estate ownership but lowering the bar for each one of us through co-ownership,” he said.

In addition, George announced that Cuddle Realty is planning to launch a property in the United Kingdom for people to co-own and earn rent in pounds.

He said the move is in line with the company’s expansion plans and its commitment to making real estate investment accessible to more people.