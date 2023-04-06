CSO wants Imo REC recalled over alleged malpractices in Ideato North, South constituencies

Nigeria Civil Society Central Coordinating Council (NCSCCC) has called for the recall of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Agu, to the INEC headquarters over alleged BVAS and IREV manipulation in Ideato North and Accord Party in Ideato South of their victory at the just-concluded State Assembly elections in the State.

The group, in a statement signed by its coordinator, Obed Agu, said it was shameful that INEC conducted elections in both local government areas and PDP and Accord Party scored the highest votes cast but INEC leadership has not allowed the winners of the elections to be declared but rather those who lost and ran away with the declaration sheets, who claimed to have won, now want to have their way.

According to Agu, ward-by-ward results for the Ideato North State constituency election declared by INEC at the polling units and uploaded to the INEC server have the PDP candidate, Kanayo Nwankwo, as the winner but claimed that some impostors made an illegal, criminal announcement that APC is now the winner.

Agu also claimed that for the Ideato South State constituency election, ward-by-ward results declared by INEC showed that the Accord Party candidate, Vitalis Azodo, won but some impostors also made illegal and criminal announcements that the candidate of the APC is now the winner.

While insisting that INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, owes Nigeria a duty to immediately recall the Imo REC from Owerri and in his place send an independent team of INEC senior staff to resolve the issue, added that the time for the electoral body to act is now as Ideato North and South constituencies were a test case.

The statement reads, “From the results sheets uploaded on INEC server www.inecelectionresultsng for Ideato North, APC scored 3,969, Labour Party 2079 and PDP 5,018. For Ideato South Accord Party scored 3989, APC 3053, LP 2471 and PDP 1180. It’s shameful that INEC conducted the election in both local government areas and PDP and Accord Party scored the highest votes, results were announced at the polling units apart from Ndimoke Ward in Ideato North where the election didn’t hold because of insecurity and Ugbelle ward in Ideato South where INEC staff was kidnapped.

“All results were uploaded on the INEC IREV platform but the electoral body has not allowed the winners to be declared but rather those who lost and ran away with the declaration sheet, claiming to have won now want to have their way. How can INECjustify a clear victory that’s evidenced by BVAS accreditation and IREV uploaded results and still the issues have not been resolved? The REC should be recalled for her criminal involvement and obstruction of credible elections. This is the only way to prove the headquarters is not part of the shameful electoral outing in Imo State,” Agu stated.