CSAAE to train over 200,000 youths in Imo on digital skills

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

Coca-Cola Foundation and Centre for Social Awareness, Advocacy, and Ethics, CSAAE, said they were set to train 210,000 youths in various digital skills in Imo state.

They stated this after the flag-off of the project in Owerri, sponsored by the Coca-cola foundation.

Coca-cola said the program would be free for the beneficiaries and targeted to empower young people with globally acceptable digital skills.

According to the Senior Manager, of Social Impact, Strategy, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability (PACS) Africa operating Unit, Uche Ogbonna, “We are thrilled to contribute to youth development initiatives such as this, as digital entrepreneurship rapidly gains momentum in Africa, by offering skills and training in this field, we aim to boost socio-economic growth throughout this resource-abundant continent.

“The empowerment is transferrable because those empowered will extend it to others. We believe the narrative would change from being one of the poorest states to the richest. Imo would be a trailblazer in digital transformation.”

He pointed out that, “funded by Coca-Cola in collaboration with the Centre for Social Awareness, Advocacy and Ethics(CSAAE) Corporate Imo Impact Partners(CIIP), and the Ministry of Digital Economy, Imo State.”

Adding his voice, Imo State Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, was of the view that “What the world is looking for is digital skills to solve many problems and create opportunities and which the program will impact.”

Speaking also the founder and the Executive Director of Centre for Social Awareness, Advocacy, and Ethics, CSAAE, Reverend Father Godswill Agbagwa, said: ” The program will provide subsidized laptops and workstations to enable the trained youths to play effectively in the global digital economy.”