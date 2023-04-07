C’River poll: Concede defeat, leave Jarigbe alone, group to Ayade

Agom Jarigbe

Says election free, credible

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Coss River state governor, Prof Ben Ayade has been urged to accept his defeat during the February 25th , 2023 National Assembly election for northern senatorial District.

Ayade lost the bid to return to the senate to the incumbent, Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of the (PDP), who polled 76,145 as against Ben Ayade of (APC) who garnered 56,595 as declared by INEC.

The socio political group, Northern Cross River Progressives Forum, in a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Ntufam Ogar Odey, and secretary, Comrade Peter Agaba, and made available to newsmen in Calabar Friday , after an emergency meeting convened to review the outcome of the last elections in the state, described the NASS election in the northern senatorial District as free, fair and most credible.

They stated that “our stand has become inevitable in order to caution and restrain an individual without any direct positive impact on our developmental aspirations from continuously depleting our common patrimony in pursuit of a selfish motive he embarked upon since our former lawmaker, late Senator Rose Oko passed on in 2020”.

“The decision of Governor Ben Ayade to challenge the victory of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe in the Senate election is the height of insensitivity given the overwhelming support enjoyed by Jarigbe across the north which is attributable to his achievements despite a short spell in the Senate.

“We in the North decided to vote massively for Senator Jarigbe across party lines given his visible projects across our 54 political wards. Ayade as a Governor for about eight years could not achieve half of what Jarigbe did in about one-half- years as a Senator.

“The Governor shouldn’t provoke our people by wanting to once again feast on the state treasury to prosecute his tribunal case. Let him desist from stoking the flame of violence and disunity amongst our people through politics.

“Our people were resolute, even in the face of thuggery, intimidation, destruction of property, and bluntly rejected huge amount voted for vote buying during the National Assembly polls.”

According to the group, we are monitoring proceedings at the Election Tribunal and are aware that the governor has already misfired by pleading for Presidential Results which includes Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C and EC8D as against Senatorial Elections results which include Forms EC8A1, EC8B1, EC8C1 and EC8D1

The group maintained that “in law, the evidence tendered, must support the pleadings,” adding “leave Senator Jarigbe alone because he won the election, freely and fairly.”