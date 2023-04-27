Court to rule on suit seeking to nullify Osun PDP congresses

PDP and its colour flags

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi of an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has fixed May 2, 2023, to rule on an application seeking to set aside the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ward and local government congresses conducted on April 18 and 19 2023.

The application, filed by eight members of the party led by Segun Odekunmi against the PDP and its Caretaker Chairman, Akindele Adekunle, was heard before the judge on Thursday.

Justice Oyebiyi had earlier restrained the PDP from forging ahead with the conduct of the proposed congresses pending the determination of a suit before the court bordering on the suspension of some PDP members.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Kehinde Adesiyan, said he had filed an application seeking nullification of all actions carried out by the PDP in contempt of the earlier Court order.

According to him, the plaintiffs attempted to participate in the congresses but were denied the opportunity due to their earlier suspension from the PDP and the nomination forms were also hoarded.

However, counsel to the defendants, Hashim Abioye, disclosed that the suit borders on the internal affairs of the party and the court lacks jurisdiction to dabble into the matter.

He urged the court to dismiss the application.

Addressing newsmen outside the court, lead counsel to the plaintiffs, Edmond Biri-Omoni, said contempt proceedings have commenced against the defendants, while Abioye insisted that the court does not have the jurisdiction to entertain the matter