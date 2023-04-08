Court stops Osun PDP congresses

PDP and its colour flags

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from forging ahead with the conduct of its proposed congresses pending the determination of a substantive suit before it.

In a suit number HOS/M262/2022 which was obtained by Sunday Vanguard on Saturday, Segun Ojo and other PDP members had on Thursday, sought an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the party, and their agents, servants, privies or any other person or persons acting through them from conducting congresses into the 118 outstanding wards in the state.

They also sought the order of the court to restrain the party from conducting congresses to fill all local government areas and states which have already been fixed to commence on March 27, 2023, and April 17, 2023, pending the determination of an originating summon before the court.

The court, presided over by Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, also restrained PDP, its agents, servants and its agents from going ahead with the conduct of the proposed congresses in the state till the determination of the substantive suit.

Consequently, Justice Oyebiyi restrained the party and its agents from conducting any congress as planned until the determination of the substantive suit slated for Monday, 17th April 2023

After the submission of the Counsel to the plaintiffs, Barrister Kehinde Adesiyan, who argued that he was denied access to obtain the party nomination form to contest for the office of Legal Adviser, the court ordered as follows: “17/4/2023 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice. In the meantime, parties are admonished to maintain the status quo as at today pending the hearing and the determination of the Motion on Notice which has been fixed for 17/04/2023”.

The PDP and the Caretaker Chairman, Akindele Adekunle are the defendants in the suit.