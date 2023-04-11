Court sentences teenager to 1-year community service for pelting old man

A Shari’a Court in Kaduna on Tuesday sentenced a 16-year-old boy to one-year community service under a non-custodian facility for pelting an old man with stones.

The judge, Malam Anass Khalifa, sentenced the minor after he pleaded guilty to assault.

Khalifa also ordered the boy’s parents to pay compensation of N15,000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sambo Maigari told the court that the minor pelted Malam Yusha’u Muhammad, an Assistant Imam with stones for cautioning against entering women’s prayer sessions.

He said the minor and his friends injured Muhammed and he was hospitalised.