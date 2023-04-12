Court sacks Katsina PDP Caretaker Committee

By Ogalah Ibrahim, Katsina

Katsina State High Court, on Tuesday, sacked the newly-constituted Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Katsina State.

Recall that the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, appointed a caretaker committee after it approved the dissolution of the Katsina State Executive Committee on March 23.

The judgment sacking the Committee in was in a suit filed by the embattled acting chairman, Salisu Uli, and nine others.

The State Chief Judge, Justice M. D. Abubakar, who presided over the matter, granted an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the first defendant/respondent, Dr. Abdulrahman Usman (including all members of the Caretaker Committee), from running the affairs of Katsina PDP pending the hearing and determination of the instant suit brought before the state High Court.

In the same vein, the State High Court also restrained the second and third defendants, PDP and INEC, respectively, from recognising the first defendant or any member of the purported Caretaker Committee constituted by the second defendant (PDP) to run the affairs of the Katsina State PDP chapter, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The judgment reads in part: “An Order of INTERLOCUTORY INJUNCTION is hereby granted eestraining the 1st Defendant/Respondent (including all members of the Caretaker Committee) either by Himself, his Servants, Agents or Officers, Privies from parading himself under any guise from running the Affairs of the Katsina State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party Pending the hearing and determination of the instant suit.

“An ORDER OF INTERLOCUTORY INJUNCTION is also granted restraining the 3rd Defendant/Respondent either by Itself or its’ Servants, Officers, Agents or Privies from recognising the 1st Defendant or any member of the purported Caretaker Committee Constituted by the 2nd Defendant to run the affairs of the Katsina chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party pending the hearing and determination of the instant suit.

“That the applicants shall serve the respondents before the adjourned date of 15th day of May 2023, failing which the orders shall stand vacated.”