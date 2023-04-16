Court remands Son for beating Doctor over the death of his father. 

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

One Ibrahim Olaitan 31,of Elekuo compound,Emirs Road, Ilorin has been remanded for allegedly beating a medical doctor,at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) following the death of his father.

The victim, Dr Orugunsope Tope, is a Senior Registrar in Cardiology in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital who is having his one year outside posting UITH.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the suspect and two others presently at large physically assaulted Tope last December as a result of his father’s death.

“You hit him on his head with your fist and forcefully pulled out his stethoscope and attempted to tear his ward coat.

“In the course of Police Investigation, you denied the allegation but could not give satisfactory explanation to support your denial”, the charge sheet added.

Prosecutor Zaccheus Folurunsho urged the court to remand the suspect which was countered by the defense Toyin Onaolapo.

Magistrate AbdulRaheem Bello in his ruling ordered the remand of the suspect at the federal correctional center adding that the defense should approach the court in writing for bail.