Court remands 2 men for allegedly beating up Police sergeant

A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, ordered that Haruna Aminu and Haruna Ayuba be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly beating up a police sergeant.

The police charged Aminu and Ayuba with criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and theft.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Umar Mayana, deferred bail for the defendants and adjourned the case until April 19 for ruling.

Mayana ordered that the defendants be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre, pending investigation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Osho told the court that the matter was reported by Sgt. Umar Bello attached to Asokoro police station, Abuja.

Osho told the court that on Feb. 27, the defendants beat up the complainant with sticks.

As a result of that, he said, the complaint sustained injuries on different parts of his body.

The defendant, he said, stole his infinix phone worth N35, 000 and police belt worth N6, 000.

He said that during the police investigation, the defendants confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 242 and 287 of the Penal Code.