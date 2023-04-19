Court remands 2 in Kwara for allegedly ‘killing’ colleague over N65,000

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Two suspects, one Olasunkanmi Olarewaju a.k.a “Abolore” and Adeniyi Juwon,”JBoy” have been remanded in Correctional Centre at Oke-Kura by a Magistrate court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital for allegedly beating one Abiodun Oyinloye to death.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the victim was allegedly beaten to death for stealing N65000( Sixty five thousand naira) the proceeds from their sales of dried Indian hemp leaves.

The suspects reportedly went to Abiodun’s residence in OmuAran, beat him to death and hide his remains inside one of the rooms in his compound.

They were consequently dragged to court by the police on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide contrary to sections 97 and 221 of the penal code.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), it states “On 09/4/2023 at about 0700hrs one Olasunkanmi Olarewaju aka Abore ‘m’ called him on the phone that himself Olasunkami Olarewaju aka Abore and Adeniyi Juwon aka Jboy have killed Abiodun Oyinloye ‘m’ for stealing his sixty-five thousand naira #65,000.00k

“Immediately police action led to the arrest of Olasunkami Olarewaju aka Abore and Adeniyi Juwon aka Jboy both ‘m’ of different addresses in Omu-aran town;

“During discreet investigation conducted at SCID Ilorin, it was revealed that you Olasunkanmi Olarewaju aka Abore ‘m’ conspired with Adeniyi Juwon aka Jboy and attacked Abiodun Oyinloye ‘m’ for stealing sixty-five thousand naira being the proceed of dried leave suspected to be Indian Hemp which you were selling.

“It was further revealed that you Olasunkanmi Olarewaju cka Abore ‘m’ after you and Adeniyi Juwon aka Jboy killed Abiodun Oyinloye you Olasunkanmi Olarewaju concealed the deceased body in a room within his compound.

“During the investigation you Olasunkami Olarewaju aka Abore ‘m’ and Adeniyi Juwon aka Jboy ‘m’ both confessed to having conspired together to beat Abiodun Oyinloye ‘m’ till death for stealing sixty-five thousand naira #65,000:00k”.

Prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni urged the court to remand the suspects.

In his ruling, Magistrate M. O. Abayomi ordered their remand and adjourned the matter to May 11, 2023.