Court reinstates impeached Plateau Assembly Speaker

Plateau High Court sitting in Jos on Monday reinstated Abok Ayuba as Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly.

Ayuba was impeached on Oct. 28, 2021 by members of the State Assembly.



Ayuba, however, challenged his impeachment which he described as illegal, saying that it contravened the rules of the assembly.



The Presiding Judge, Justice Nefisa Musa, who delivered the judgment, granted the plaintiff’s prayers.

Musa said that the procedure adopted for the removal of Ayuba was illegal.



Ayuba, who went from the court straight to Assembly Complex, said that he was vindicated from the illegal impeachment.



He thanked Plateau people for standing by him during his travails.



“I and my honourable colleagues, today we give God the glory once again for this victory for democracy in Nigeria once again.



“We are here in the premises of the House of Assembly because all of us were elected to represent our various constituencies.



“We still have some months left for us to continue the assignment that was duly given to us by our various constituencies.



“Even though there was crisis sometimes ago, but today the court has given these terms against that illegality that was done,” he said.



The reinstated speaker said that by the grace of God, sitting would continue in the house peacefully, without any rancour.



Ayuba said that they would not fight anybody, adding that they were all members of the assembly and that all were Plateau people and also Nigerians.



According to him, they would work together for the betterment of Plateau and Nigeria.



“I’m ready to work with the executive, we have never in any way said that I would never want to continue to work with them.

“That is the only thing that will give us peace in this state.

“Anybody that was in court today knows that the court has defined everything about the purported impeachment,” he added.