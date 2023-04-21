Court jails lecturer who assaulted student for snatching daughter’s lover

A High Court sitting in Nasarawa State has convicted Fred Ayokhai, a teaching staff of the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) for assaulting a female student, Blessing Mathias.

There was a viral video in October 2022, which revealed how Ayokhai molested Mathias by ripping off his singlet with scissors.

Mathias was also flogged and dropped off naked in the bush.

The police consequently apprehended Ayokhai and his daughter, Emmanuella, who allegedly coordinated the attack on Mathias for “snatching” her lover.

The lecturer was charged with criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, abduction and voluntarily causing grave harm without provocation and assault.

Emmanuella, Bob-Praise and Saint-Dan, all children of Ayokhai were joined in the case as the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants.

Although the defendants had pleaded not guilty during the prosecution, AU Idris, their counsel, approached the court with an offer for a plea bargain.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, the presiding judge, Solomon Ayenajeh, convicted the first defendant and sentenced him to six months in jail for criminal conspiracy and another six months for assault.

The charges are to run concurrently.

The judge also said the six months period in which Ayokhai has been in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) will be counted.

Ruling on the offence of the children, the judge said they will spend six months on probation considering their ages.

The judge said they will be punished with keeping the premises of the Nasarawa State High Court clean during their sentence.

Ayenajeh also directed the third defendant, Bob-Praise, to shave his dreadlocks.

In his speech, Ayokhai thanked the judge and parties in the matter for the consideration and the leniency accorded him.

He added that he has taken steps to recompense the victim as part of the plea bargain arrangement.