Court adjourns trial on Ali Bello, EFCC case to May 30

The hearing of the alleged N3 billion fraud charge brought against Ali Bello and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been adjourned to 30th and 31st of May for continuation of trial.

When the matter was called for hearing on Tuesday, the prosecution, led by Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), called their first witness Mr. Nicholas O. from the American International School, Abuja.

The witness could not, however, complete his testimony as the defence team, led by A. M. Aliyu (SAN), objected to documents, which the EFCC sought to tender in evidence through the witness.

He, however, prayed the court to allow him raise the objection in the final written address while admitting the documents provisionally.

Counsel to the prosecution, Rotimi Oyedepo(SAN), objected on the ground that the documents could not be provisionally admitted.

A. M. Aliyu (SAN), therefore, prayed the court to allow him address his point of objection to the documents before the documents were admitted in evidence.

Based on health grounds, he prayed the court to allow him argue his objection at the next adjourned date.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu consequently adjourned the matter to 30th and 31st of May 2023 for continuation of trial.

The court had on 20th February granted bail to Ali Bello, alongside three others, in the sum of N500 million.