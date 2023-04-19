Couple escapes from kidnappers in Osun

The husband and wife allegedly abducted on the Iragbiji-Osogbo Road in the early hours of Saturday in Osun, while returning from a vigil, have escaped from their abductors, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt.

According to Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, Osun State Amotekun Commander, the wife was spotted by operatives of the corps, running out of the Kelebe forest area, along Iragbiji-Osogbo Road, at bout 9.00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Adewinmbi said the woman was taken to the Amotekun Command where she revealed her name was Margret Jonah, the woman that was kidnapped with her husband on Saturday.

He said the woman stated that they lived in Iragbiji and were returning home from Osogbo, where they went for a Church vigil before they ran into the ambush of the kidnappers.

“She said their kidnappers fled when the police were closing in on them, giving her and her husband the opportunity to escape, but in different directions,” he said

Adewinmbi said they called the family of the woman to let them know that she had been rescued and that she had also been handed over to the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Adewinmbi added that the husband too was fine and with the police anti-Kidnapping unit, have been rescued from the forest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected kidnappers abducted the man and woman on the Osogbo-Iragbiji road, in the early hours of Saturday, while returning from a Church vigil on their motorcycle